Into the Woods In Concert October 5th at 7:30 PM

Saturday, October 5, 2019



Gates: 6:00 pm



Show: 7:30 pm

James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take everyone’s favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece. This one-night-only fundraising concert version of this modern classic brings to life the story of a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone’s wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results. With an all-star cast of Moonlight favorites and orchestra, this is an evening you won’t want to miss!

This is a co-production between Moonlight Stage Productions and the Moonlight Cultural Foundation. Proceeds benefit the Moonlight Cultural Foundation.