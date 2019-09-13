Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Into the Woods In Concert October 5th at 7:30 PM

Into the Woods In Concert October 5th at 7:30 PM

By   /  September 13, 2019  /  No Comments

    Print    
in-the-woods-website

Saturday, October 5, 2019

Gates: 6:00 pm

Show: 7:30 pm

James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take everyone’s favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece. This one-night-only fundraising concert version of this modern classic brings to life the story of a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone’s wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results. With an all-star cast of Moonlight favorites and orchestra, this is an evening you won’t want to miss!

This is a co-production between Moonlight Stage Productions and the Moonlight Cultural Foundation. Proceeds benefit the Moonlight Cultural Foundation. 

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 1 day ago on September 13, 2019
  • By:
  • Last Modified: September 14, 2019 @ 12:03 am
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Notice of Public Hearing

Read More →