Intimate Miracles at The Red Spade Theater

By   /  June 24, 2017  /  No Comments

Intimate Miracles is Sebastian’s showcase of his favorite close-up magic. His amazing talent, uncanny sense of humor, and engaging personality, create an unforgettable evening of
magic, laughter, and sheer entertainment. Add his talent as storyteller and you have an all around accomplished performer that will delight you through the evening.

Share this special time of Intimate Miracles at the Red Spade Theater in Old Town with the best of parlor magic and some very enchanting stories by Sebastian, San Diego’s top
performing sleight-of-hand artist. The Intimate Miracles at The Red Spade Theater is at 7 pm on Thursday Night and 8 pm on Friday and Saturday night for 75 min at  The Red Spade Theater located at 2539 Congress Street,Suite B,San Diego, CA 92110

About the author

Founder

