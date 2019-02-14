Intimate Classics Show Featuring Award-Winning Cellist and Pianist!

Escondido, Ca. – February, 2019 – Cellist Thomas Mesa and Pianist Ilya Yakushev join together to perform at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido on Sunday, February 24, 2019 starting at 3:30 pm in the Center Theater.

The young Cuban-American cellist Thomas Mesa won the 2016 Sphinx Competition $50,000 First Prize, and recently performed as soloist with the Los Angeles Philharmonic for over 30,000 people at the Hollywood Bowl in the orchestra’s annual Tchaikovsky Spectacular.

He also recently performed as soloist with the Cleveland Symphony and in numerous solo and chamber appearances in New York City (Carnegie/Weill Recital Hall, Rockefeller University); Chicago (Dame Myra Hess Memorial Concerts); the Mainly Mozart Festival, the Heifetz Institute, the Perlman Music Program, Meadowmount, the International Beethoven Project, and the Supreme Court of the United States.

Thomas has toured with Itzhak Perlman and Protegés both nationally and internationally and as a member of the St. Petersburg Piano Quartet, he played sold-out concerts at Barge Music (New York City), the Da Camera Society (Los Angeles), Music Mountain and numerous other venues across the U.S. His regular duo partner is the acclaimed Russian pianist Ilya Yakushev.

Russian pianist Ilya Yakushev, with many awards and honors to his credit, continues to astound and mesmerize audiences at major venues on three continents.

He has performed at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall (New York); Davies Symphony Hall (San Francisco); Glinka Philharmonic Hall in his native St. Petersburg, Russia; Victoria Hall (Singapore); and Sejong Performing Arts Center (Seoul, South Korea), among countless others.

He has also performed with various orchestras including the San Francisco Symphony, BBC Concert Orchestra, Boston Pops, Rochester Philharmonic, Utah Symphony, St. Petersburg Philharmonic, Mariinsky Theatre Orchestra, and many others.

We are excited to have the Mesa-Yakushev Duo: Intimate Classics performance at the Center which is generously sponsored by Mrs. Lois Brossart.

Tickets are on sale online at artcenter.org or at the Center ticket office at 340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido, Ca 92025, or by calling 800.988.4253. The ticket office is open Tue. – Sat. 12–6 PM, and Sun. 12–5 PM.

Tickets for the show range from $35-$55 and the “After Show Meet & Greet is $100. Get more information about the show here: http://artcenter.org/event/mesa-yakushev-duo-intimate-classics/

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido… With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate the arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.

The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce. In 2018, the Center was chosen as one of fifteen cities from all over the country to be awarded a grant known as the Levitt AMP [Your City] grant. The Center received $25K in matching funds to present the Levitt AMP Escondido Music Series, which is a minimum of 10 free outdoor concerts presented over 10 to 12 consecutive weeks during 2018.

The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times, and ticket information, visit artcenter.org.