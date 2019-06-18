Interrupted Kidnapping

Loading...
Vista, CA — On 6/17/2019, at about 2238 hours, in the 1300 block of Barbara Drive in the city of Vista; a father discovered a male carrying his two year old child out of his residence. The father confronted the male, who ran away leaving the child behind. The suspect was last seen jumping the fence of the resident’s yard in an unknown direction. Deputies established a perimeter and conducted a search of the area, with the assistance of a K-9 team. The suspect has not been found at this time.

The suspect was described as an unknown race male, about 6 foot tall, 180 pounds, wearing a black sweater, black hat, and white shoes which were possibly Converse brand shoes. No additional suspect description or information has been established. The investigation in still ongoing.

Call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 with information and you will remain anonymous. You may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to a felony arrest.

