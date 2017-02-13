International Guitar Night At California Center for the Arts

Escondido, CA — California Center for the Arts, Escondido presents International Guitar Night, the world’s premier touring guitar festival returning to the Center on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 in the Center Theater at 7:30 pm. Germany’s Gypsy Jazz master Lulo Reinhardt leads yet another critically-acclaimed performance celebrating the world’s finest guitarists. The brilliant acoustic guitar extravaganza features Reinhardt along with a new cast of luminaries including Luca Stricagnoli, Chrystian Dozza, and Debashish Bhattacharya. Interviews and hi-res images are available upon request.

International Guitar Night founder, Brain Gore is currently on hiatus from touring and has appointed Lulo Reinhardt to be a guest host. As Django Reinhardt’s grandnephew, Lulo Reinhardt is a third generation master from Germany with incredible soul, speed, and dexterity. With his Lulo Reinhardt Project, he’s recorded the highly acclaimed Project No. 1 (2002) and Project No. 2 (2005) reflecting his passion for Latin music. In 2007, he changed the group’s name to the Lulo Reinhardt Swing Project, and in 2008, they recorded their first album. The Lulo Reinhardt Swing Project has toured extensively in the United States, China, France, Switzerland, Scotland and Germany.

Italian born Luca Stricagnoli’s ability to develop non-conventional guitar methods enabled him to win many talent shows during his younger years. Stricagnoli is signed to United States label,Candyrat Records, and his debut music videos with the label gave him great Internet success with 14 million views on Facebook and 7 million views on YouTube.

As one of the leading lights of the new generation of Brazilian instrumental musicians, Chrystian Dozza is a singular young guitarist and composer whose talents have been widely displayed and rewarded. His original musical compositions and creative arrangements of Brazilian classics can be found on Songs of the Land (2006), Fantasia Mineira (2010), and Despertar (2014). Besides performing as a solo artist, Dozza also plays with a chamber music group Quaternaglia Guitar Quartet, and with the guitar trio Trio Opus 12 alongside Paulo Porto Alegre and Daniel Murray.

In his childhood, Debashish Bhattacharya mastered many Indian classical instrumental styles and gave his first guitar recital at the age of four live in concert and also on All India Radio. He evolved a unique style of playing guitar, synthesizing selected features of various other instruments such as the veena, sitar, sarod and kannur. At the age of 21, he was awarded the President of India award. Bhattacharya is perhaps the greatest slide guitarist in India, and through his incredible talents, he’s elevated the Hindustani slide guitar to be the highest evolution of the slide guitar anywhere.

Come and witness these four masters give a spellbinding guitar concert at the Center at International Guitar Night on February 22, 2017!

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido …With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate both the visual and performing arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.

The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce.

The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times and ticket information, visit artcenter.org.

Wednesday, February 22, 2017 – Tickets: $30-$40 / 7:30 pm

California Center for the Arts, Escondido – 340 N. Escondido Blvd. – Escondido, CA 92025