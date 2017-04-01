INTERMITTENT CLOSURES OF I-5 AT GILMAN DRIVE – Sunday Morning

Early Sunday morning, motorists will encounter a series of short, intermittent traffic closures on northbound and southbound Interstate 5 near Gilman Drive. The closures are necessary to accommodate work on overhead utility lines for the future Mid-Coast Trolley extension.

The I-5 closures are scheduled for Sunday, April 2. The north and southbound lanes of the freeway will be subject to two to three short closures between 6 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.

The Mid-Coast Trolley Project will extend Blue Line Trolley service from Downtown San Diego (Santa Fe Depot area) north to the University City community, serving major activity centers such as Mission Bay Park, the VA Medical Center, UC San Diego, and Westfield UTC. Nine new stations will be constructed. Major construction work began in 2016, with service anticipated to begin in 2021.

