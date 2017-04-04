Interfaith Community Services Open New Carlsbad Service Center

Carlsbad Service Center Open House on Thursday, April 6, 2017 from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. at 5731 Palmer Way, Suite A, San Diego, CA 92010

Interfaith Community Services is excited to announce that it will be opening its new Carlsbad Service Center this Thursday, April 6th, 2017 .

The Carlsbad Service Center was created when Interfaith received a generous grant of $600,000 through the City of Carlsbad’s Community Development Block Grant program to purchase a permanent home for the new center. The grants are part of a federal program that distributes money to eligible cities and counties so they can improve life for lower income families. The new 2,500 square-foot facility will provide much needed additional space for employment services, basic needs storage, social services, and more. Previously located in a mobile trailer on El Camino Real in Carlsbad, this larger, more functional site will also provide a welcoming place for local residents and will allow Interfaith to expand programs in the region to more effectively empower people in need.

Overall, the new Carlsbad Service Center will increase Interfaith’s capacity to help people help themselves.

“The City of Carlsbad is thrilled to partner with Interfaith Community Services to provide such a valuable community resource to our residents,” said Debbie Fountain, Carlsbad’s Housing and Neighborhood Services Director. “We’re please to continue our collaboration with Interfaith, which has operated the City of Carlsbad’s hiring center since 2014. Through commitment to service, we are taking significant steps forward to becoming a thriving community for all.”

Funding from the City of Carlsbad’s federal grant program fully covered the purchase of the building, as well as the improvements Interfaith made to the facility, including equipping the space with a computer lab, open office spaces, private meeting rooms and a refrigerator-freezer to support healthy food distributions.

“We’ve had a presence in coastal North San Diego County for many years, and we’re excited to further expand our reach and impact in Carlsbad with the support of the City,” said Greg Anglea, Executive Director of Interfaith Community Services. “Thanks to their generosity, we will be able to help more individuals than ever return to the workforce and continue on their path to self-sufficiency.

If you would like more information about how you can support the new Carlsbad Service Center, please contact Chelsea Buck, Director of Development, at cbuck@interfaithservices.org

About Interfaith Community Services … As North County’s largest social services agency, Interfaith Community Services has been “helping people help themselves” since 1979. The organization provides a wide range of programs designed to empower hungry, homeless, and low-income community members to begin a pathway towards self-sufficiency. Each year, Interfaith Community Services impacts over 17,000 community members by providing basic needs and nutrition support, social services, shelters and housing, employment development, youth programs, senior services, veterans programs and addiction recovery support.