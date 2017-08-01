Loading...
Interesting Pictures of Years Past

A 10 x 15 foot wooden shed where the “Harley-Davidson Motor Company” started out in 1903

Testing football helmets in 1912

A bar in New York City, the night before prohibition began, 1920

Mount Rushmore Before Carving, 1920’s

Traffic jam in New York, 1923

A quiet little job at a crocodile farm in St. Augustine, Florida, 1926

World economic crisis, 1929

Central Park in 1930

Last four couples standing at a Chicago dance marathon. 1930

Meeting of the Mickey Mouse Club, early 1930’s

Confederate and Union soldiers shake hands across the wall at the

1938 reunion for the Veterans of the Battle of Gettysburg

When they realized women were using their sacks to make clothes for their children, flour mills of the 1930’s
started using flowered fabric for their sacks, 1939

NY, Coney Island, 1940

The thirty-six men needed to fly and service a B-17E in 1942

A man begging for his wife’s forgiveness inside Divorce Court. Chicago, 1948

Three young women wash their clothes in Central Park during a water shortage. New York, 1949

19 year-old Shigeki Tanaka was a survivor of the bombing of Hiroshima and went on to win the 1951 Boston Marathon. The crowd was silent as he crossed the finish line. (UPDATE: As Peter notes, “Tanaka was not exactly “a survivor of the bombing of Hiroshima ;” — when the bomb was dropped, he was at home, about 20 miles from the site He saw a light and heard a distant rumble, but was personally unaffected by the bomb.”)

Florida ;‘s last Civil War veteran, Bill Lundy, poses with a jet fighter, 1955

NASA scientists with their board of calculations, 1960

Muhammad Ali ;‘s fists after the fight with Cooper, 1963

New York firemen play a game after a fire in a billiard parlor, 1969

Boy hiding in a TV set. Boston, 1972 

Robert De Niro’s cab driver license. In order to get into character for the film Taxi Driver, he obtained his own hack license and would pick-up/drive customers around in New York City.

Nancy Reagan sits on the lap of Mr. T, dressed as Santa, 1983

