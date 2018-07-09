Inspired Images Studios Coming to Vista

It’s In!! We The Center is a one-stop hub of services that range from lunch, travel/trips, transportation, exercise, classes, clubs, and various other activities for Vista’s older adult community.

After 9 long months of designing and developing all of the details of this build, it’s finally time to put it all into action. We are so excited for this spectacular development because it puts a spotlight on the production industry in the San Diego area and the very talented people that live and work here. Inspired Images Studios CEO Jim Ellis, is heading up the construction as the contractor for this 12,000 square foot facility. He has hand picked talented tradesman and contractors to transform this old post office into an attractive, state of the art co-working production facility.

Our set designer Lauren Fehlhaber designed the exterior and interior of our new Co-working space. It will have a rustic industrial look with vintage touches. The interior will be designed in a modular way where we can personalize areas of the building for filming purposes. Need a cafe, restaurant, kitchen for a cooking program? How about an exterior of a New York building, no problem, its all here. We are even angling the glass in the offices so lights won’t reflect into your camera! We designed this space with content creators in mind, your office building will be a filming playground.

What’s Co-working?

Co-working is a creative office space providing a cost effective yet attractive style of working in a shared environment. Although you are working independently, you now have the ability to enjoy networking and collaborating with other entrepreneurs, small businesses and startups.

Why we are so unique!

The Film Hub will be a unique co-working space that will be designed to support content creators. This 12,000 Sq ft facility will be providing co-working desks and private office space with conference rooms. BUT In addition this space will also have the following amenities:

Professional Soundstages, foley stage, podcast/audio recording room, editing/control room, screening & casting areas and even a kitchen set for cooking programs.

THE GAME CHANGER: When you become a member you accrue credits towards using these amenities. cutting your cost for production and marketing. Members will easily reserve space by using an app.

Every corner of the facility will be designed for capturing images for any of your production needs. Imagine the production value you gain by having access to a facility like this!

Who is this Co-working space available to?

Your business does NOT need to be involved in the film or TV industry to be a member and benefit from all of these amenities.

Every business needs marketing media. Now you can produce all of your audio and video needs in your own office building.

With a network of video and marketing professionals working under the same roof, assistance is just steps away.