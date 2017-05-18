Innovate 78 May Bulliten

LATEST NEWS

Study shines light on company draw to 78 Corridor

Innovate78’s recently released study, “Tech: A Look at the San Diego Region’s 78 Corridor,” examines North County’s growing tech cluster, broken out into three distinct segments: biotech and biomed devices; information and communications tech; and defense, aerospace and transportation manufacturing. EDC’s research director Kirby Brady elaborates on the impact in GlobeSt.

CSUSM graduate seizes opportunity in North County

From refugee to Marine combat engineer to graduate, soon-to-be CSU San Marcos alumni Sharon Patray has defied all odds. Before transitioning to the university, Sharon earned two associate degrees from MiraCosta College and took part in the Bridges to the Future Program, designed to prepare students from underrepresented communities for careers in biomedical research. READ MORE

Ionis secures deal with Chinese biotech company

Carlsbad drugmaker Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has secured a deal with a Chinese biotech company Sozhou Ribo Life Science Co., which will help Ionis develop and sell its medicines in China. The partner company will get rights to commercialize two antisense drugs in metabolic disease and cancer, and an option to license a third.

Mother Earth Brewing to open Mother’s Provisions

Vista-based Mother Earth Brewing is making headlines with the planned opening of restaurant and taproom Mother’s Provisions at its original Main Street location.

Seven things to do in Oceanside

With new and upcoming development in Oceanside, the seaside city has seen a recent boost in visitors and foodies alike. From beer and wine to surf museums and Top Gun, there’s always something to do.

UPCOMING EVENTS – Escondido Grand Avenue Festival

Sunday, May 21 @ 9AM

The Escondido Street Faire will feature live entertainment, a farmers market, more than 400 booths and a wide variety of food and family entertainment. The festival draws a large crowd of more than 50,000. READ MORE

Veteran’s Transition Workshop @ ViaSat

Wednesday, June 14 @ 8AM ViaSat will host a free Veteran’s Transition Workshop for veterans and their spouses to support the shift from military service to civilian workforce. Sessions will cover compensation and benefits, LinkedIn tutorials, resume building, interview skills and more.

Oceanside Manufacturers Runway

Thursday, June 1 @ 11AM The Oceanside Manufacturers Runway will connect businesses with locally-sourced materials or services, and include discussion about shared opportunities and challenges across the manufacturing industry. READ MORE

COMPANY SPOTLIGHT



Christenson Surfboards and Moonlight Glassing

After knocking down the wall between its two factories in 2013, surf industry staples Christenson Surfboards and Moonlight Glassing combined forces to create hand-shaped surfboards for some of the best surfers in the world. City of San Marcos Vice Mayor Rebecca Jones, Councilmember Kristal Jabara and Deputy City Manager Matt Little visited the company this month to meet many of the legendary shapers and glassers, including Peter St. Pierre who has been making boards there for decades.