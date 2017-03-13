Innovate 78 March Bulletin

LATEST NEWS
DNA Electronics relocates US operations to Calsbad
Relocating its U.S. operations from New Mexico, London-based technology company DNA Electronics has opened a 15,000-square-foot facility in Carlsbad, where it will manufacture a test for bloodstream infections. The company employs 38 people, with plans for local growth.
VCC, CSU San Marcos team up for talent
Vista Community Clinic and the Cal State University San Marcos School of Nursing have launched a new program aimed at making the journey to becoming a medical assistant more affordable. Twenty nine newly-minted medical assistants celebrated their big day this month.
Mixed-use development slated for Carlsbad Village
Praised for its adherence to “smart growth” principles,Carlsbad Village Lofts got the all-clear for construction on Carlsbad Village Drive just west of I-5. The mixed-used development will include 106 apartments, three retail shops, a small office and more.
Oceanside’s new downtown taking shape
Adding to its burgeoning food and beverage scene, Oceanside’s beachfront downtown is well on its way to completion. Three of the nine blocks between Cleveland Street and Pacific Street are completed, with three under construction and three with entitlements.
With one brewery for every 7,000 people, Vista has the most breweries per capita than any city in California. Of the 37 breweries based along the 78 Corridor, 14 call Vista home.
UPCOMING EVENTS
Cal Competes Tax Credit Workshop – Escondido
THURSDAY, MARCH 16 @ 12:30PM
Growing your company? Join Innovate78 for an informational roundtable on how your business can leverage the California Competes Tax Credit. The application period runs from March 6-27 with more than $68 million in tax credits available to local companies. The roundtable will be hosted in the Escondido City Hall Parkview Room.
