Innovate 78 March Bulletin

March Bulletin

LATEST NEWS

DNA Electronics relocates US operations to Calsbad

R elocating its U.S. operations from New Mexico, London-based technology company DNA Electronics has opened a 15,000-square-foot facility in Carlsbad, where it will manufacture a test for bloodstream infections. The company employs 38 people, with plans for local growth.

VCC, CSU San Marcos team up for talent

V ista Community Clinic and the Cal State University San Marcos School of Nursing have launched a new program aimed at making the journey to becoming a medical assistant more affordable. Twenty nine newly-minted medical assistants celebrated their big day this month.

Mixed-use development slated for Carlsbad Village

Praised for its adherence to “smart growth” principles,Carlsbad Village Lofts got the all-clear for construction on Carlsbad Village Drive just west of I-5. The mixed-used development will include 106 apartments, three retail shops, a small office and more.

Oceanside’s new downtown taking shape

Adding to its burgeoning food and beverage scene, Oceanside’s beachfront downtown is well on its way to completion. Three of the nine blocks between Cleveland Street and Pacific Street are completed, with three under construction and three with entitlements.

Vista home to most breweries in CA

With one brewery for every 7,000 people, Vista has the most breweries per capita than any city in California. Of the 37 breweries based along the 78 Corridor, 14 call Vista home.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Cal Competes Tax Credit Workshop – Escondido

THURSDAY, MARCH 16 @ 12:30PM

Growing your company? Join Innovate78 for an informational roundtable on how your business can leverage the California Competes Tax Credit. The application period runs from March 6-27 with more than $68 million in tax credits available to local companies. The roundtable will be hosted in the Escondido City Hall Parkview Room.

Join San Diego Regional EDC for its 2017 Annual Dinner, sponsored by Innovate78 and hosted at SeaWorld San Diego. The annual event is a gathering of more than 800 business and community leaders, celebrating San Diego County’s diverse industries and regional successes. REGISTER

North County Economic Summit

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12 @ 7:30AM Hosted by San Diego North EDC, the North County Economic Summit will highlight the region’s economic growth. Presentations will include an overview of K-12 schools and business collaborations, as well as a research presentation on North County’s technology cluster, presented by San Diego Regional EDC. For more information and sponsorships, contact Karen Pearson. REGISTER

COMPANY SPOTLIGHT