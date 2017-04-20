Innovate 78 Bulletin

Mi raCosta College selected to implement California Guided Pathways Project

Oceanside’s MiraCosta College is one of 20 community colleges selected to participate in the California Guided Pathways Project, a venture designed to substantially increase the number of students who earn a certificate or degree at a California Community College. The colleges will design and implement academic and career pathways for incoming students by 2019.

Vista’s brewing scene continues to thrive…

With a record number of breweries, Vista taps into a thriving industry. By the end of this year, the city’s will be home to 19 breweries, more than any other city per capita in the country.

SpringHill Suites is coming to Escondido

A local hotel developer has acquired 1.6 acres of land in Escondido for $3.5 million. The undeveloped parcel is set for a 105-room SpringHill Suites by Marriott hotel. READ MORE

Medsphere’s healthcare impact reaches Detroit.

Expanding its impact, Carlsbad-based healthcare IT company Medsphere Systems Corp. has implemented its cloud-based electronic health record system at two hospitals in the Detroit area.

Study: One in five tech firms in SD County is located along the 78 Corridor

The technology cluster along the 78 Corridor spans 70 different industries and 200 unique occupations. This well-established and diverse tech cluster is expected to grow by five percent over the next five years, according to a new study released by Innovate78.

San Marcos scores with new development

With the opening of Urge Gastropub and Common House near CSU San Marcos, a development dubbed “North County’s downtown” is flourishing in San Marcos. This new hot spot includes a bowling alley, restaurant, brewery and outdoor areas, making it a large draw for residents from across the 78 Corridor and beyond.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Rhythm & Brews Music and Craft Beer Festival

SATURDAY, MAY 6 @ 1PM

What do you get when you combine a rockin’ soundtrack of live music with tastes of more than 50 of San Diego County’s most sought after brews? The San Diego Brewers Guild’s annual must-attend festival in the heart of historic Vista.

COMPANY SPOTLIGHT

Green Guard provides unmatched service…

CSU San Marcos grad Nathan Leathers has built his company Green Guard Services around unmatched service and response time. Launched in 2009, it has evolved into one of the top kitchen exhaust and deep cleaning providers in all of California.