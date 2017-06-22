Innovate 78 Bulletin June 2017

Latest News

ViaSat launches satellite, contracted for Navy system

ViaSat successfully launched its new high-powered satellite ViaSat-2 into orbit. The satellite system is expected to significantly improve speeds, reduce costs and expand the footprint of broadband services across North America, Central America, the Caribbean, parts of South America and elsewhere. This month, the company was also chosen by Lockheed Martin Corp. to provide the U.S. Navy with a data link communications system for the long range anti-ship missile program (LRASM).

Oceanside native creates Rolflex

Oceanside native and physical therapist Nic Bartolotta has unveiled a game-changing tool for athletes.The Rolflex, created by his company Range of Motion Products, replicates up to 40 massage therapy techniques to target more body parts and find relief as compared to traditional foam rollers.

Hunter Industries acquires Dispensing Dynamics International

San Marcos-based irrigation manufacturer Hunter Industries has acquired dispensing solutions company Dispensing Dynamics International. The acquisition will enable Hunter to diversify its business operations and grow its customer base while working with familiar materials and processes.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals approved to sell in EU

Carlsbad-based Ionis Pharmaceuticals just reached another global milestone. Its spinal muscular atrophy drug Spinraza has been cleared for distribution in the European Union, paid for by its manufacturing partner Biogen at $50 million.

Physical, occupational training center opens at University of St. Augustine

San Marcos-based University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences (USAHS) has unveiled a new Center for Innovative Clinical Practice (ICP). The first-of-its-kind teaching laboratory accommodates physical therapy and occupational therapy classes in a hands-on learning environment.

TransPower, Kalmar team up on zero emission tractor

Escondido-based cleantech company TransPower and Kalmar USA have entered into a five-year supply agreement, and recently showcased the first joint-effort zero emission, battery-electric version of Kalmar’s Ottawa T2 terminal tractor.

UPCOMING EVENTS Tech Talent for Growing Companies WEDNESDAY, JULY 26 @ 4PM Innovate78 is hosting an evening forum focused on company strategies for growing and accessing talent from local institutions.The event will provide attendees an opportunity to network with fellow North County companies, and hear from education leaders about methods for developing a globally competitive workforce.

