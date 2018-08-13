Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Innovate 78 Announces – Food Innovation

Innovate 78 Announces – Food Innovation

By   /  August 13, 2018  /  No Comments

    Print    

From idea to prototype to pitch, come meet the players who turn ideas into reality, join or community of startups, venture capitalists, accelerators, local industry and cities that are part of developing the startup ecosystem in North County.

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 1 hour ago on August 13, 2018
  • By:
  • Last Modified: August 13, 2018 @ 4:58 pm
  • Filed Under: North County

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Summertime and Learning Art is Fun and Easy at CCAE!

Read More →