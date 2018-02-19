Initiatives From Fall Prevention Task Force

Nadine Kaina— Since I have belonged to many senior groups and was a program manager for one that was begun by the County Aging and Independence Services, I would like to tell all ages about a special group called, Fall Prevention Task Force. Their mission: Reduce falls and their devastating consequences in San Diego County.

This coalition is comprised of Health Care Businesses, Social Services & Community members of all ages, working together to provide information on preventing falls. In 2017, San Diego County had FALLS as a leading cause of injury for over age 65 senior citizens. There is a monthly meeting open to both seniors and professionals. Call 858-495-5061 for location and time. A web site: www.SanDiegoFallPrevention.org.

Dr. Kim Bell, PTD, former Task Force Chair, explains that the inner ear can create problems for many falls. Trying to find the source and remedy for chronic balance issues, dizziness or vertigo, can become a discouraging experience. “Assessing the root cause(s) of your ailment is the key to finding a successful treatment plan”, explained Dr. Bell. She has originated much information and designed a website to visit for more significant material– BetterBalanceInLife.com. Or text her to: NOFALLS to22828 to join her mailing list. There is also a disclaimer message “that her website is for informational purposes only.”

After suffering with vertigo herself for years, Dr. Bell has dedicated her career in developing a comprehensive approach called “The Bell Method”. Dr. Bell’s phone number is 760-652-9993. She wants her team “to help you and get your life back”.