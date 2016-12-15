Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Indian Joe Is Brewing Beer

Indian Joe Is Brewing Beer

By   /  December 15, 2016  /  1 Comment

    Print    

On Thursday afternoon, December 15th, The Vista Press.com stopped by Indian Joe Brewing to check on their progress regarding Opening Day which is predicted to be on January 23, 2017, and we know North County  is very excited about that.

There was a lot of activity and work being done on their double-decker tasting room and the brewing facility.  We spent some time with their new brewer Grant Herber, who is teaming up with owner Max Moran.   We were able to taste a couple of their new beers which were quite exotic, and of course, Geri Lawson  promises you will find Joe Rita, White Sage.IPA, their award-winning Apricot/Peach Hefeweizen, as well as their award-winning Mango Sour on tap.

Indian Joe Brewing is located at 2123 Industrial Court, Vista, 92081.  http://www.indianjoebrewing.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

1 Comment

  1. Adam P. says:
    December 16, 2016 at 10:22 am

    I would like to commend you for an overall great job. But every once in awhile, I see stories this this one that are just horribly written. As a former journalist myself, I find it very difficult to read. I love to read Pat Murphy’s ‘down home’ style. Please review the stories before you publish them. I’d hate to see this website go away due to unreadable content.

    Adam P.
    (formerly of the Grand Island Independent)

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Kiwanis Club of Sunrise Vista Presents Check

Read More →