Indian Joe Is Brewing Beer

On Thursday afternoon, December 15th, The Vista Press.com stopped by Indian Joe Brewing to check on their progress regarding Opening Day which is predicted to be on January 23, 2017, and we know North County is very excited about that.

There was a lot of activity and work being done on their double-decker tasting room and the brewing facility. We spent some time with their new brewer Grant Herber, who is teaming up with owner Max Moran. We were able to taste a couple of their new beers which were quite exotic, and of course, Geri Lawson promises you will find Joe Rita, White Sage.IPA, their award-winning Apricot/Peach Hefeweizen, as well as their award-winning Mango Sour on tap.

Indian Joe Brewing is located at 2123 Industrial Court, Vista, 92081. http://www.indianjoebrewing.com