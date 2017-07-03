Independence Day Facts & Figures
By Editor / July 3, 2017 /
- $7.15 Billion: Amount Americans plan to spend on Fourth of July food.
- $1.6+ Billion: Amount we plan to spend on Fourth of July beer and wine.
- $800+ Million: Amount we’re expected to spend on fireworks (67 percent of fireworks injuries occur within a month of July 4).
- 2 Million: Record number of people who will travel 50+ miles from home this Fourth of July.
- 1785: year of the oldest Fourth of July Parade, held in Bristol, RI
- 27: that’s the # of different official American flags used in U.S. history (the # of stars changed each time)
- 1960: Year the current American flag design was chosen
- 65% of American’s own an American flag
- $5.4 million: the annual value of American Flags, most of which are imported from China
- 86 places in the U.S. have “Independence,” “Liberty,” “Freedom” or “Eagle” in their names (but can you NAME them?)
- 52% of U.S. adults are “extremely proud” to be American’s (down from 70% in 2003)
- 5% of Americans will attend a 4th of July picnic
- 150 MILLION hot dogs are consumed each 4th of July weekend
- 70: the Record # of hotdogs eaten in 10 minutes by Joey Chesnut at the 2016 Annual “4th of July Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest”.
- #1: the 4th ranks as America’s top BEER drinking holiday
- 800: average # of people who end up in the ER with fireworks-related injuries each 4th of July holiday.
- 7: average # of people who die from fireworks-related incidents each year.
- 400: average # of people killed in 4th of July car crashes each year
- 146: people died in 4th of July car crashes involving a driver with a BAC of .08+
- $10K: cost of the average DUI (Uber people, Uber)
- 2017 marks America’s 242nd birthday –
Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!