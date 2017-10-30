Increased DUI Patrols Scheduled For October 31st

Deputies To Crackdown On Impaired Drivers On Halloween…. This Halloween, Sheriff’s Deputies will be keeping trick-or-treaters of all ages safe by getting drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs off San Diego’s roadways.

On Tuesday, October 31st, deputies will be conducting increased DUI patrols in communities within the jurisdiction of the Sheriff’s Department.

These efforts are designed to keep impaired drivers off the streets and prevent crashes that can cause serious injury or death.

“Impaired driving puts everyone in danger,” said Sheriff Bill Gore. “Do the responsible thing: don’t drink and drive on Halloween or any day.”