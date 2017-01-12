Inauguration Vigil: Hopes For Our Future Together

Escondido Together, also known as the Escondido Clergy Association, invites the whole community to participate in our Inaugural Vigil to be held on Friday, January 20th, 5:30 pm in the Maple Street Plaza in downtown Escondido. This nonpartisan event is not a protest but a witness to the diversity of our country. Escondido Together, also known as the Escondido Clergy Association, invites the whole community to participate in our Inaugural Vigil to be held onin the Maple Street Plaza in downtown Escondido. This nonpartisan event is not a protest but a witness to the diversity of our country.

Our intent is to lift up the voices of all in our community in a statement of hope and remembrance, calling on all Americans to work together to shape a society that works for and includes all.

Prayers and music will be offered by a variety of faith communities, including Christian, Muslim, and Baha’i representatives in a diversity of languages and backgrounds, celebrating the diversity of our country and acknowledging our common identity as Americans.

In this partisan climate, we seem to have abandoned hope and vision, and settled for anger and blame. This negative climate is producing the fruit of violence, name-calling, and accusations on all sides. We can’t work for a common future as long as we imagine the other side to be the enemy–ignorant, evil, unpatriotic and to blame for all our problems. We can do better than this . Our goal is to begin to work for a future for all Americans by making a statement of inclusion. The vigil will provide an opportunity for participation by people of all backgrounds and politics. Participants are invited to bring flags and a hopeful spirit.