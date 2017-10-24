Loading...
Inaugural Vista Beer Run Held Sunday

October 24, 2017

Longtime Vista resident Terry Sholdar, age 71, ran his first half marathon this past Sunday at the inaugural Vista Beer Run. Along with a group of approximately 30 first-time runners, Terry trained with the “I Run Vista” running club assembled by Vista Fit Body Boot Camp located in Shadowridge.

