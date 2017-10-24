Longtime Vista resident Terry Sholdar, age 71, ran his first half marathon this past Sunday at the inaugural Vista Beer Run. Along with a group of approximately 30 first-time runners, Terry trained with the “I Run Vista” running club assembled by Vista Fit Body Boot Camp located in Shadowridge.
Inaugural Vista Beer Run Held Sunday
- Published: 2 hours ago on October 24, 2017
- By: Editor
- Last Modified: October 24, 2017 @ 11:35 pm
- Filed Under: Local