Inaugural Vista Beer Run Half Marathon & 5k

Sunday October 22, 2017
Buena Vista Park
a.k.a. The Duck Pond!
Join us for a fun trail & industrial park run that will take you past 9 Vista Breweries. Vista is the Microbrewery Capital of the US on a per capita basis – come enjoy some of that hoppiness!*
Half Marathoners receive a hoodie, a beer bottle opener custom medal, a free beer in the finish expo and more!
5k runner receive a tech t-shirt, beer opener medal and free beer as well.
(shirt/sweatshirt design shown are mock-up)
Save $10!
Use Promo Code: BeerRunSwag