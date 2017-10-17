Loading...
Inaugural Vista Beer Run Half Marathon & 5k

By   /  October 17, 2017  /  No Comments

Coolest Swag!
Vista Beer Run
Save $10.00 this Week
Join us for the Inaugural Vista Beer Run Half Marathon & 5k!
Vista Beer Run
Sunday October 22, 2017
Buena Vista Park
a.k.a. The Duck Pond!
Join us for a fun trail & industrial park run that will take you past 9 Vista Breweries. Vista is the Microbrewery Capital of the US on a per capita basis – come enjoy some of that hoppiness!*
Half Marathoners receive a hoodie, a beer bottle opener custom medal, a free beer in the finish expo and more!
5k runner receive a tech t-shirt, beer opener medal and free beer as well.
(shirt/sweatshirt design shown are mock-up)
Save $10!
Use Promo Code: BeerRunSwag
