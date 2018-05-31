Impro Theatre’s Twilight Unscripted Variety Nights At North Coast Rep

Solana Beachm, CA –. Impro Theatre presents Twilight Zone UnScripted at North Coast Repertory Theatre on June 25 at 7:30pm.

North Coast Rep‘s Variety Nights are always a blast, offering a variety of shows from comedy nights to special one-night-only productions.

From the darkest corners of reality, to the land of the unexplained – Impro Theatre’s Twilight Zone Unscripted pays homage to Rod Serling’s breakthrough sci-fi series “The Twilight Zone.” Enter the wondrous dimension of imagination, as completely improvised episodes are created with every performance.

Founded as Los Angeles Theatresports in 1988, Impro Theatre has evolved from a successful short form improv troupe into a critically acclaimed theatre company. Impro creates completely improvised, full-length plays in the styles of the world’s greatest writers, and every performance is unique.

Tickets for the one-night-only performance are $25/$22 (Senior, Student, Military). To order tickets, visit the website at northcoastrep.org, or call the box office 858-481-1055.

North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Ste D, Solana Beach, CA 92075.