San Diego, CA — Immunotherapy Foundation’s Rock & Roll Avalanche returns September 21, 2019 with rock & roll icon, Billy Idol. The legendary evening to “Rock out for Cancer Research” takes place at the Music Box, 1337 India St., in San Diego.

Enjoy an intimate evening at the rock & roll chic Music Box venue in Downtown San Diego’s Little Italy. Starting at 6:00 p.m., VIP guests will enjoy access to a VIP-preferred lounge for a pre-party reception with an ultra-select meet and greet opportunity with Billy Idol, all before doors open for general admission at 7 p.m. The live auction begins at 7:45 p.m. and Billy Idol will take the stage for his performance around 8:30 p.m.

Sponsorship and tickets are on sale now. Individual tickets are priced at $500, with sponsorships still available.