Illegal Marijuana Dispensary Search Warrant

On 10/31/17, at 7:30 a.m., the Vista COPPS Unit, with the assistance of the Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Detail, served a search warrant at Top Shop 30 Cap, an illegal marijuana dispensary located at 812 Frances Drive in Vista. The warrant service was part of a months-long investigation into the illegal dispensary, initiated after numerous citizen complaints. As a result of the search warrant, over 234 pounds of marijuana and marijuana products were seized, along with US currency. The city’s Code Enforcement, Building Inspector, and Fire Inspector assisted with the operation. The investigation is still ongoing.

