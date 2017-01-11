AN ILIAD At New Village Arts Theatre

Jan 27 – Feb 26, 2017
SHOCKING AND SPELLBINDING AN ILIAD COMES TO NVA
CARLSBAD, CA. January 2016 – New Village Arts is pleased to announce the fourth production of its sixteenth season: AN ILIAD, the thrilling and hauntingretelling of Homer’s sweeping epic, featuring Linda Libby with musical accompaniment by Gunnar Biggs.
Visionary theatre artists Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare have crafted a sprawling yarn based on Homer’s epic poem in their OBIE-winning collaboration that begs the question: Has anything really changed since the Trojan War? AN ILIAD spins the familiar tale of gods and goddesses, undying love and endless battles told through the eyes of a single narrator, whose enigmatic experience of the war reverberates with today’s headlines. A sweeping account of humanity’s unshakeable attraction to violence, destruction, and chaos, AN ILIAD is a tour de force production that weaves poetry and humor, the ancient tale of the Trojan War and the wars of modern history together to form a captivating and unforgettable theatrical experience. NVA has added a unique twist to this production by casting the acclaimed Linda Libby as The Poet, a role typically portrayed by a male actor, and by adding bassist Gunnar Biggs as the musical, evocative muse.
Jacole Kitchen directs this production with an eye toward its resonance with the American Experience. AN ILIAD marks Kitchen’s NVA debut; previous directing credits include September and Her Sisters (Out on a Limb New Play Festival, Scripps Ranch Theatre); Assistant direction: The Guards at the Taj (La Jolla Playhouse); HONKY and The Oldest Boy and Detroit (San Diego Repertory Theatre). Kitchen spent four years as the Casting Director and Artistic Associate for San Diego Repertory Theatre, and is currently the Artistic Programs Manager at La Jolla Playhouse. She also teaches acting and professional etiquette for UCSD Extension, and serves as a member of the Board of Directors for the San Diego Performing Arts League.
AN ILIAD features prominent, award-winning actress Linda Libby as The Poet. Libby was the first woman to receive the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle Craig Noel Award for Actor of the Year in 2013. A regular feature of San Diego stages, Libby recently appeared in Gypsy at Cygnet Theatre Company (Craig Noel Award Nominee, Outstanding Actress in a Leading Role, Musical). Previous credits include: Company, The Importance of Being Earnest, Cabaret (Cygnet), Grey Gardens, Gypsy, Request Programme (ion), Ether Dome (La Jolla Playhouse), Pump Boys & Dinettes (Lambs), Milvotchkee, Wisconsin (Mo’olelo), Little Women (NCRT), How I Learned to Drive, The Women, Six Women with Brain Death (SDRep). Libby was also the musician who accompanied NVA’s highly successful The Heidi Chronicles.Libby recently directed The Arsonists for Southwestern College and wrote music for ion’s Sea of Souls that premiered Off Broadway. Film: Box of Moonlight. TV:Terriers. She is a founder of the San Diego Actors Alliance and a member of Actors Equity Association and she teaches at Bayfront Charter High School.
Accompanying Ms. Libby on bass and composing the music for AN ILIAD is Gunnar Biggs. Biggs has been a prominent figure in the Southern California music scene for over forty years. Theater credits include: Faust (La Jolla Playhouse) and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying with Matthew Broderick. TV appearances include KPBS’ Club Date and the Emmy-award winning documentary, Three Generations of the Blues. He served as Instructor of Double Bass at San Diego State University for 25 years. Biggs has played with many of the jazz greats, including Tommy Flanagan, Mose Allison, Charles McPherson, and Peter Sprague, and he currently performs regularly with MandoBasso. He has also performed with the San Diego Opera Orchestra, Orchestra Nova, and Orquesta de Baja California.
The production team for AN ILIAD features several prominent San Diego designers and NVA regulars: John Anderson (Scenic Designer), Melanie Chen (Sound Designer), Alex Crocker-Lakness (Lighting Designer), Mea Hutson-Hall (Dramaturg), Mary Larson (Costume Designer), and Kymberli Skye (Stage Manager)
Show times: Thursday / Friday / Saturday at 8pm; Matinee Saturday at 3pm; Sunday at 2pm.
Tickets: $33 – $36, with discounts available for seniors, students, and active military. Tickets available in person at 2787 State Street (Tuesday -Friday, Noon – 5pm), online at www.newvillagearts.org or via phone at 760.433.3245
Summary: A lone poet stands upon a stage, recalling the familiar tale of gods and goddesses, undying love and endless battles, as her enigmatic experience of the Trojan War reverberates with today’s headlines. A sweeping account of humanity’s unshakeable attraction to violence, destruction, and chaos, AN ILIAD is a tour de force production that weaves poetry and humor, the ancient tale of the Trojan War and the wars of modern history together to form a captivating and unforgettable theatrical experience.
Written by Lisa Peterson & Denis O’Hare | Directed by Jacole Kitchen