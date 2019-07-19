Iconic San Marcos Showroom Building Sells for $3.9 Million

Former SoCal Pianos property will be transformed into chef supply store

SAN DIEGO – July, 2019 – Colliers International San Diego Region announces the sale of an 18,452-square foot freeway showroom industrial property located in North San Diego County for $3.9 million. The property, which was the former home of SoCal Pianos, will be transformed into Chefs’ Toys Restaurant Supply & Commercial Equipment.

Vic Gausepohl and Kirk Allison of Colliers International and Joe McDermott of Kidder Matthews represented the seller, Dennis L. James and Teresa K. James. Jim Snyder, Isaac Little and Marko Dragovic of Lee & Associates represented the buyer, 307 E. Carmel, LLC.

The property is located less than a quarter of a mile away from California State University San Marcos and situated on Highway 78 at 307 E. Carmel Street, San Marcos, CA.

“This property presented an ideal opportunity to purchase a highly visible asset that is perfectly suited for a retail and supply business,” said Vic Gausepohl, Senior Vice President at Colliers International. “With frontage to Highway 78, the property has exposure to the more than 178,000 cars that pass each day.”

