ICE CREAM SOCIAL by Jack Larimer

Our ice cream social on Saturday, July 15, will have all the ice cream and root beer floats you can eat. We will have the same low price, $5 for adults and $3 for children.

For the second year we will have vendors selling their crafts and other products. Our vendors include old favorites and newcomers alike.

Because of the vendors, the grounds will be open with vendors selling their products from 1 pm to 5 pm. Ice Cream and root beer floats will be served from 2 pm to 4 pm.

In addition, the museum will be open from 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm for food free tours. We have always had a successful ice cream social and this should be our best yet.

2317 Old foothill Drive, Vista 760-630-0444