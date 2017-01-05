“Hydration Stations” Coming to Vista Schools

Schools, Vista Irrigation District Partner to Support Students; Ribbon Cutting Celebration Planned for January 6th, 2017

Vista, CA | January 2017 – Water bottles have become ubiquitous on school campuses the past few years, as students have learned the benefits of maintaining healthy levels of hydration. Filling those bottles, however, has been a cumbersome task for many, as traditional drinking fountains don’t have ideal designs for the bottles. Long lines and spills are commonplace. And so the Vista Irrigation District has partnered with the Vista Unified School District to install “Hydration Stations” at 10 district school sites.

The stations offer fresh, cold water, via a tap-styled design that allows for quick and easy fill-ups for students of all ages. The stations, also dubbed “Love Taps”, are being installed free of charge by the Vista Irrigation District. A ribbon cutting celebration is being held Friday, January 6th at 8:00 AM at Monte Vista Elementary in Vista. In addition to the hydration stations, the Irrigation District is also providing water bottles to every Monte Vista Elementary student.

“These stations make a small but vital part of a student’s day much easier,” says VUSD’s Brock Smith, Executive Director of Facilities and Operations. “And the stations will serve as something new and exciting for students, which allows teachers and staff to talk with them about the importance of staying hydrated, as well as being good stewards of our water as we continue to work through drought conditions.”

Adds Monte Vista’s Principal, Charlene Smith, “these stations are adding convenience to our students, and they also allow us to use them as a springboard to talk about bigger picture things that relate to their school work in various subjects. We’re grateful to the Vista Irrigation District for giving us this opportunity.”

The celebration launch will see bottles distributed to all 586 Monte Vista Elementary students, with a short ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the partnership.

HYDRATION STATION LAUNCH DETAILS