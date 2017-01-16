Loading...
Human Trafficking Forum on Thursday, January 19th  5:30 pm-8 pm at Rancho Buena Vista High School, Vista, 1601 Longhorn Drive, Vista.   The forum will be in the Performing Arts Center  and will feature Danny F. Santiago, Task Force Commander, California Department of Justice Bureau of Investigation- San Diego and San Diego Human  Trafficking Task Force. Other testimonials by survivors of Human Trafficking  Tom Jones, Crystal Isle, Jaimee Johnston. This event is co- sponsored by North County Lifeline and Soroptimist International of Vista & North County Inland.

Soroptimist’s 11th Annual Human Trafficking Walk in Vista, click links for more info on each.

Annual Human Trafficking Walk in Vista

