Human Trafficking Awareness Walk Held On Saturday

Rhea Mursalin….The unusual sounds of honking horns filled the air in Downtown Vista last Saturday afternoon as drivers demonstrated their support towards ending Human Trafficking. This was due to a relatively large group of individuals that converged at the Wave Waterpark and walked together holding signs that read, ‘Honk to Stop Human Trafficking!’ The event was hosted by the Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland, and the North County Anti – Human Trafficking Collaborative, and it marked the 12th Annual Human Trafficking Awareness Walk. Participants came out from all around the city and comprised of individuals of a variety of age groups all dedicated to raising awareness for this issue they described as modern-day slavery.

According to the United Nations office on Drugs and Crime, human trafficking is a horrible crime and a violation of human rights. It entails the transportation of persons from one area to another to be used in the labor force or commercial sexual exploitations. Almost every country in the world is known to be affected by human trafficking and it is not getting any better. The Soroptimist International of Vista and the North County Anti – Human Trafficking Collaborative teamed up for the twelfth year in a row to put together a fun way of making the public aware of this horrendous act. However, one observer commented that it was unfortunate that the march coincided with the Women’s march at Palomar, but this did not deter people from coming out and participating.

As marchers walked down the streets, drivers in their cars honked their horns and cheered on by waving their hands in the air, reassuring the participants that their efforts were not in vain.

To understand more on human trafficking visit:

https://www.unodc.org/unodc/en/human-trafficking/what-is-human-trafficking.html

https://www.facebook.com/Anti-Human-Trafficking-Collaborative-232019506879339/