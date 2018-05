Huge Plant Sale at Alta Vista Botanical Gardens, 1270 Vale Terrace, above Brengle Terrace Park, Saturday May 12th, 8am – 2pm, Free Entry

Don’t forget your MOM!

Vendors from across San Diego county will be supplying an incredible array of plant selections at reasonable prices the day before Mother’s Day!

Succulents, veggies, annuals, perennials, Staghorn ferns, bromeliads, proteas, and pottery too!

Refreshments available at the new Gift Shop

www.altavistabotanicalgardens.org