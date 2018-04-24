HUGE, ANNUAL GARAGE SALE AT CARLSBAD COMMUNITY CHURCH

It’s that time again…the sale will be held Friday, May 4th, from 9am-5pm, and Saturday, May 5th, from 9am-2pm.

Donation drop-offs: Sunday, April 29th, from 4-6pm; and Monday through Wednesday, April 30th – May 2nd, from 9am-6pm, receipts available. Enter through the church underground parking structure: 3175 Harding Street, Carlsbad – between Pine and Jefferson. We also need volunteers.

We appreciate clothing on hangers, and other household items in good condition to be delivered to the underground parking garage on Pine Street, between Harding and Jefferson Streets. We do not accept large appliances, organs/pianos microwaves, hide-a-bed couches, or heavy exercise equipment.

All proceeds will go to Church Ministries.We hope to see you there and thank you for your help!

For more information, call Laurie Trosak-Spalding, (760-744-5052).

Carlsbad Community Church, 3175 Harding Street, Carlsbad, CA 92008, 760-729-2331,