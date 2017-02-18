Kiwanis of Sunrise Vista Tommy Thomson 52 years Perfect Attendance

The Kiwanis Club of Sunrise Vista recently helped Tommy Thomson celebrate 52 years of perfect attendance. He helped start the Kiwanis Club of Sunrise Vista and he has served the Club in the following capacities: Lt. Governor of Div 37, Club President, Secretary, Treasurer and Counselor. He is presently Chairperson of the Read Across America program for the Kiwanis Club of Sunrise Vista.

