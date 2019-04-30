How To Spot A Scam

Loading...
Marie Waldron, State Assemblymember   Consumer fraud, identity theft, and investment scams are getting more sophisticated. Learn how to spot fraud and protect yourself.

Phone scams, phishing emails, bogus charities, and fake tax preparers are all common types of fraud and sadly too many people become victims. You should never give out Social Security numbers, passwords, or financial information over the phone or email.

Please visit www.usa.gov/scams-and-frauds to stay on top of the latest scams and learn how to best protect yourself and your privacy. It is important to stay safe, stay aware, and stay informed. 


Capitol Office – State Capitol, Suite #3104, Sacramento, CA 94249
(916) 319-2075

District Office -350 W. 5th Ave, Suite #110, Escondido, CA 92025
(760)480-7570

