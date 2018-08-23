How Soroptimists Save Lives

Vista, CA — August 2018— The goal of every Soroptimist is to save lives…one girl at a time, one woman at a time. Throughout the year, Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland holds numerous fundraisers, large and small, to save lives by helping women and girls achieve their dreams. Last year, Soroptimists awarded $15,000 in scholarship grants to local women who are trying to better their lives through education and training. Soroptimists saves lives by fighting human trafficking with their annual Human Trafficking Awareness March in Vista and their bimonthly Anti-Human Trafficking Collaborative meetings at United Methodist Church. Soroptimists saves lives by working with younger girls in their “Dream It Be It” Program, in partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of Vista and the Vista Unified School District.

During the summer, the Soroptimists held several meetings to prepare for the coming year. The club’s next fundraiser is their Casino Night Charity Gala, “A Night at the Museum,” on Saturday, September 15, at the Vista Historical Society & Museum at 2317 Old Foothill Drive in Vista from 6 pm to 10 pm. Tickets and Info: www.soroptimistvista.org.

Other activities planned for the 2018-2019 season include Salad Bar Luncheon, Live Your Dream Awarda Gala, Chamber of Commerce activities in Vista, San Marcos and Vista, and participation in health fairs, and other city events. Monthly meetings are at the Shadowridge Golf Club in Vista the first and third Friday of the each month from 12:10 to 1:30 pm.

If you would like to know more about Soroptimists and how they help save lives within our community, please visit www.soroptimist.org, emailSoroptimistinternationalvista@gmail.com, or call the local club at 760-683-9427.

Written by Lani Beltrano, President-Elect, Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland

CONTACT: Lani Beltrano (lanmon@cox.net)