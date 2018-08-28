Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Housing Affordability Regional Workshops

Housing Affordability Regional Workshops

By   /  August 28, 2018  /  No Comments

    Print    

The County of San Diego’s Department of Planning & Development Services (PDS) is currently developing a Housing Affordability Strategy (Strategy) as directed by the Board. The Strategy is tentatively scheduled for review by the Board of Supervisors in October. As part of our preparation, we are conducting public outreach meetings throughout the County to solicit input from the community on their experiences and concerns.

Housing Affordability Regional Workshop – North

When: Wednesday, September 05, 2018 6:00 PM-8:00 PM

Where: Valley Center Library – 29200 Cole Grade Rd. Valley Center, CA 92082

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 3 hours ago on August 28, 2018
  • By:
  • Last Modified: August 28, 2018 @ 12:43 am
  • Filed Under: North County

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Get Sample Ballot Emailed to You

Read More →