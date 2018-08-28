Housing Affordability Regional Workshops

The County of San Diego’s Department of Planning & Development Services (PDS) is currently developing a Housing Affordability Strategy (Strategy) as directed by the Board. The Strategy is tentatively scheduled for review by the Board of Supervisors in October. As part of our preparation, we are conducting public outreach meetings throughout the County to solicit input from the community on their experiences and concerns.

Housing Affordability Regional Workshop – North

When: Wednesday, September 05, 2018 6:00 PM-8:00 PM

Where: Valley Center Library – 29200 Cole Grade Rd. Valley Center, CA 92082