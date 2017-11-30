House of Air Opens Doors in Carlsbad

Popular San Francisco Adrenaline Park Expands to Southern California with 34,000-Square Foot Indoor Facility

CARLSBAD, Calif. – November 2017 – House of Air, a first-of-its-kind indoor adrenaline park, offering air-based activities, announced today the opening of a new location in Carlsbad, California. The 34,000-square foot facility opened its doors in September 2017, creating a kid and adult-friendly recreation facility, complete with trampoline zones for open jumping, dodgeball, basketball dunks, and perfecting your aerial tricks. Unique to House of Air, the main attractions also include a challenging 30-foot tall automatic-belay climbing wall, slack lining, gladiator joust beam, and a thrill-inducing 21-foot free fall into a stuntman airbag. This is House of Air’s third adrenaline park since inception, and its first location in Southern California.

House of Air was founded in San Francisco in 2010 by Dave Schaeffer and Paul McGeehan with the intention of creating a space dedicated to adrenaline-filled activities. The park became a popular staple in the Bay Area, catering to corporate groups, kids and young adults.

House of Air is not your ordinary Trampoline Park. While the primary activities do include adrenaline-pumping fun on premium trampoline courts, performance trampoline zones, trampoline dodgeball and basketball, House of Air also believes that aerial recreation facilities should offer a larger variety of air-based activities. House of Air is an adrenaline park – combining traditional trampoline park elements with cutting edge adrenaline attractions that challenge even the most advanced thrill-seeker, in a controlled environment focused on safety and fun. House of Air Carlsbad has a modern parent lounge with WiFi. Coming soon: a full service pizza café for your hungry jumpers!

“We continue to see the growth and popularity of trampoline parks as consumers shift more focus to fun and exciting ways to work out,” said Dave Schaeffer, Co-Founder of House of Air. “We’re thrilled to bring our premier facility and unmatched offerings to Carlsbad and make our signature air-based activities and adrenaline-rushing experiences accessible to the North County community.”

House of Air General Manager Dave Ogilvie has been appointed to oversee day-to-day operations of the Carlsbad location. Dave Ogilvie has lived and worked in the Carlsbad community for over 20 years, developing operations within the iconic Ashworth and TaylorMade organizations. Carlsbad House of Air hours are Sunday through Thursday, 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. It is located at 6133 Innovation Way, Suite 102 in Carlsbad, California. Reservations are highly recommended to guarantee your spot.

For more information on House of Air, visit www.houseofair.com.

About House of Air… Founded in 2010, House of Air is a premier indoor adrenaline park with locations in San Francisco, California, Carlsbad, California, Crowley, Texas and Gliwice, Poland. The athletic and recreational facilities are host to open trampoline jump time, aerial training on trampolines, trampoline dodgeball, rock climbing, slacklining, fitness classes and other air-based activities. House of Air caters to individuals and group events, including birthday parties, corporate events, and fundraisers. For more information, visit www.houseofair.com