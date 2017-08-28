Hospice of the North Coast Welcomes Two New High-Caliber Board Members

Carlsbad, CA … Hospice of the North Coast (HNC) is delighted to welcome two stellar community leaders to its board, each of whom offers proven expertise and a robust commitment to the nonprofit’s intent to be the premier provider of comprehensive, compassionate hospice care in North County. Lois Martyns of Carlsbad and Chuck Atkinson of Oceanside add unique and valuable qualities to a proactive board whose complete composition is delineated here https://hospicenorthcoast.org/our-board/.

Lois Martyns is a retired educator and longtime community activist who has served on the boards of the League of Women Voters and Assistance League. Saying she looks forward to contributing “my analytical and organizational skills to the HNC board and organization,” this seasoned public speaker reveals, “I want to help to publicize HNC’s services and value to the community so they can help more people as they helped my husband of 57 years, Leonard, who recently died of cancer. Ironically, Len had served on the HNC board for two years before becoming ill. Now I am keeping his work and legacy alive.”

Chuck Atkinson is a familiar name in military circles and throughout the area. This retired career service member (USCGR, USMC, USAFR) is president/founder of the Veterans Association of North County (VANC) headquartered in Oceanside and also served as American Legion Post 146 Commander, where he assisted fellow vets with the myriad problems encountered by veterans of the Vietnam era as well as previous wars. Using his ability to bring together community groups and volunteer groups, Atkinson states, “I want to bring awareness to veterans and their families of HNC’s care at their time of need.”

HNC’s Executive Director Sharon Lutz notes, “Chuck’s dedication to aging vets, who abound in the region, dovetails perfectly with our partnership in the We Honor Veterans (WHV) national organization of hospice professionals that addresses terminally ill veterans’ special circumstances and requirements. Lois offers valuable first-hand knowledge of our hospice care. I am confident that both new board members will help Hospice of the North Coast expand and enhance the programs and services we offer to individuals, families and the entire community.”

Nonprofit Hospice of the North Coast was established in 1980 to fill the need for comprehensive, compassionate hospice care in North County San Diego. Since its inception, it has grown in services that include global partner Nkhoma Palliative Care in Malawi, a resale store in Encinitas, Pathways Palliative Care, Hope Bereavement Center and Pacifica House, the only in-patient acute symptom management facility in North County. For more information, visit www.hospicenorthcoast.org