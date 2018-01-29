Hospice of the North Coast Welcomes Ed Andrews to its Board of Directors

Carlsbad, CA … Ed Andrews, retired Lieutenant Colonel for the Air Force, has joined the Hospice of the North Coast (HNC) Board of Directors. Ed proudly served his country as an Air Force Officer before retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. Ed worked briefly for the University of California, Irvine as a member of an atmospheric research team. For eight years, he taught as a part-time adjunct instructor for the University of California, San Diego. For the last 16 years, Ed has worked part-time in the Carlsbad City Library as a computer technician helping patrons with user related computer issues.

HNC Immediate Past Board President Bobbie Hoder says, “As a retired Lt. Col. from the U S Air Force, Ed Andrews will lend great assistance with the hospice WE HONOR VETERANS program, a hospice program addressing the unique needs of veterans at the end of life. We look forward to working with him and having his expertise on this and other matters.”

Ed served on the City of Carlsbad Beach Preservation Committee for 10 years dealing with such issues as beach safety, bluff re-vegetation, and beach retention.

Ed Andrews grew up in Medford, Massachusetts, a city located five miles north of Boston. Ed has had many passions throughout his life. Early on at the age of twelve years old, he became an amateur “ham” radio operator. Most mornings he would rise at 5 AM to communicate with fellow “hams” using Morse code. Being a Boy Scout was a very important part of his teen years. Later in life he served as a Scoutmaster.

Ed earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Howard University, a Master of Science degree in Systems Engineering from the Air Force Institute of Technology and an MBA in Business Management from Golden State University. Today, Ed is an avid photographer specializing in impromptu portraiture and street photography. He enjoys exploring new places and meeting people. He and his wife, Pearl, live in Carlsbad, California. Ed and Pearl have been members of Carlsbad Community Church since 2006 where Ed has organized several men’s retreats for the church and served as President of the church Elder Board in 2016.

Nonprofit Hospice of the North Coast… was established in 1980 to fill the need for comprehensive, compassionate hospice care in North County San Diego. Since its inception, it has grown in services that include global partner Nkhoma Palliative Care in Malawi, a resale store in Encinitas, Pathways Palliative Care, Hope Bereavement Center and Pacifica House, the only in-patient acute symptom management facility in North County. For more information, visit www.hospicenorthcoast.org