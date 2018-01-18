Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Hope For The New Year Reception

Hope For The New Year Reception

By   /  January 18, 2018  /  No Comments

    Print    
HOPE for the New Year Reception- February 1st –  5:30 pm-7:30 pm

JOIN US AT

Lake House Hotel and Resort in San Marcos
Due to the recent wildfires, the Operation HOPE-Vista leadership team had to postpone the event that was originally scheduled in December. We are pleased to announce that the event has been rescheduled and invite you to join us for our HOPE for the New Year Reception on Thursday, February 1, 2018 from 5:30pm to 7:30pm.

We will celebrate the evening at the newly remodeled Lake House Hotel and Resort in San Marcos. On February 1st, from 5:30pm-7:30pm, we will be celebrating the evening at the newly remodeled Lake House Hotel and Resort in San Marcos. We hope that you will join us to bring in the new year and help make a lasting impact on the lives of homeless families in our community. For more information, please contact Nicole Ketcher, Resource Development Director at 760-536-3880 ext. 303 or email nicole@operationhopeshelter.org. Get your tickets here or by clicking the button below!
Purchase Tickets
    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 12 hours ago on January 18, 2018
  • By:
  • Last Modified: January 18, 2018 @ 10:56 pm
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Public Input Sought on Park’s Off-Leash Dog Ordinance At Several Meetings

Read More →