Due to the recent wildfires, the Operation HOPE-Vista leadership team had to postpone the event that was originally scheduled in December. We are pleased to announce that the event has been rescheduled and invite you to join us for our HOPE for the New Year Reception on Thursday, February 1, 2018 from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. We will celebrate the evening at the newly remodeled Lake House Hotel and Resort in San Marcos. We hope that you will join us to bring in the new year and help make a lasting impact on the lives of homeless families in our community. For more information, please contact Nicole Ketcher, Resource Development Director at 760-536-3880 ext. 303 or email nicole@operationhopeshelter.org.