Join us on Friday, December 8th from 7 pm to 9 pm at Lake House Hotel and Resort in San Marcos.

We are pleased to invite you to Operation HOPE-Vista’s first annual HOPE for the Holidays Reception. Join us for two hours of conversation, client stories, holiday spirit and a large selection of “gifts” to choose from for the clients- a month of after school tutoring, six months of healthy snacks, and many more opportunities to help our clients with the resources they need to be successful.

We will also be awarding the first Jean Cole Commitment to Service Award to a community member who demonstrates Jean’s spirit of service to our community. We’ll be celebrating at the newly remodeled Lake House Resort in San Marcos.Please join us and invite your friends to share in the celebration.

Rooms are also available in advance at a discounted rate. For more information please contact Nicole Ketcher, Resource Development Manager at 760-536-3880 ext. 303 or nicole@ operationhopeshelter.org Purchase Tickets

We hope you will be able to join us this holiday season.

Fri, December 8, 2017 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM PST Add to Calendar

LOCATION