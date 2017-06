POETRY THERAPY GROUP Finding A Poem Within: Writing for healing during times of loss 6 week program that will provide a comfortable space and time to take journeys into yourself by playing with the art of reflective and poetic writing. FACILITATORS: Alan Javurek Ph.D. & Poet/Artist, Doris Keats Mondays, June 5 thru July 17 10:30 am – 12 noon Location: Hospice of the North Coast | 2525 Pio Pico Drive, 1st Floor, Carlsbad CA Cost: $20 | space is limited | registration required Register online at hospicenorthcoast.org or call 760.431.4100 MUSIC THERAPY GROUP “Music Worx Through Grief” 6 week program leading participants through their grief using music as the medium of expression and reflection. FACILITATOR: Noelle Pederson MT-BC, HPMT Thursdays, July 13 thru August 17 2:30 pm – 4:00 pm Location: Hospice of the North Coast | 2525 Pio Pico Drive, 1st Floor, Carlsbad CA Cost: $20 | space is limited | registration required Register online at hospicenorthcoast.org or call 760.431.4100 DRAMA THERAPY GROUP: Healing Heart Tales from a Grieving Heart 9 week commitment in which participants are supported to experience their loss safely by writing a one act play and having it performed. – More details to come – BEREAVEMENT YOGA Grief doesn’t need fixing. Grief needs welcoming. In this practice we visit the same places in the body grief visits, sometimes countering the effects of grief, sometimes sitting with the effects of grief. The intention is not to fix, but to create space and awareness for grief to move in and to move out. To find the pockets of love hiding behind the hurt. To nurture a harmonious sense of being full of life and full of loss. Taught by Monique Minahan, Yoga La Costa Thursdays, April 27 thru June 22 & July13 thru August 17 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm Location: Hospice of the North Coast | 2525 Pio Pico Drive, 1st Floor, Carlsbad CA Cost: Free | space is limited | registration required Please bring your own yoga mat. You will be required to fill out a waiver of liability at the first session. To register call 760.431.4100 Sponsored by Hospice of the North Coast | 2525 Pio Pico Drive | Carlsbad, CA 92008 760.431.4100 | hospicenorthcoast.org