Hoops For a Cause

Hoops For a Cause is a fundraising event which supports connecting veterans with TBI/PTSD to non-invasive, effective treatment (PrTMS), San Diego American Legion Baseball, and Homeless Veterans Stand Down.

Brengle Terrace Park on Saturday, June 1st from 10 am to 12 noon.Celebration ans awards ceremony at American legion Post 365 at 12 noon. 1234 S South Santa Fe Ave., Vista

Sponsored by San Diego County American Legion District 22