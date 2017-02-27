Honoring Tomorrow’s Leaders for 60 Years

County’s ASB Presidents Recognized at Washington-Lincoln Laurels for Leaders Luncheon

Nearly 100 high school seniors were honored Feb. 22 at the 60th annual Washington-Lincoln Laurels for Leaders luncheon.

The luncheon, which was held at SDSU, was an opportunity for associated student body (ASB) presidents from schools throughout the county to network with each other as well as community and business leaders.

“It’s a perfect opportunity to talk to student body presidents at other schools and learn more about what other people do at their schools,” said Sabrina Bagongahasa, ASB president at Mira Mesa High School.

During the luncheon, the students heard an inspirational speech from Summer Stephan, chief deputy district attorney for the County of San Diego. Stephan talked about her background and career, sharing her stories of hard work and determination to help victims of sex crimes and human trafficking.

About 400 people attended the luncheon to honor the ASB presidents, some of the county’s brightest and most ambitious students.

“It’s all about taking a moment to say thank you to these great young leaders,” said Chuck Day, president of the Washington-Lincoln Laurels for Leaders board of directors. “The unique experience is one way to help the students prepare for their new life after high school as they work to build a stronger future.”

Before the luncheon, the students attended workshops focused on leadership and finance. The workshops were offered free to the students through partnerships with The Blanchard Foundation and U.S. Bank.

Each student at the event received a check for $250 as well as a recognition certificate and medallion from Washington-Lincoln Laurels for Leaders, a local nonprofit started in 1957.