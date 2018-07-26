Honorary Chairs Named For Annual Gala

Carlsbad, CA – July 2018… George and Meryl Young, longtime community residents and volunteers, have been named Honorary Chairs of Boys & Girls Clubs of Carlsbad’s 37th Annual “Young at Heart” Gala.

George Young joined the Club’s Board of Directors in May 2010. “I am a National Trustee for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and was approached by the Carlsbad organization to join their board. I had met Club CEO Brad Holland years ago when he was coaching basketball at USD,” says George. “After visiting their two Clubhouses and seeing the impact that is being made right here in my own community, I was glad to join the board to contribute to the local Club and enhance my perspective as a National Trustee.”

In addition to his activities with the Club, George is involved with the American Cancer Society as chair of the San Diego Partnership Council and as a member of the Desert Coastal Area Board, and serves on the Boards of Pro Kids/The First Tee of San Diego and the Camp Pendleton Armed Forces YMCA. Last year, the Crohn’s & Colitis foundation recognized George’s many philanthropic contributions and basketball accomplishments by giving him the Rolf Benirschke Legacy Award at the San Diego Hall of Champions.

George graduated from Brown University in 1975, where he met Meryl when he was a senior and she was a freshman. They were engaged before they even had their first official date! After trying out for the Knicks and subsequently being cut from the team, he worked in the corporate headhunting business. Meryl transferred to Barnard College of Columbia University, where she completed her undergraduate degree and received her law degree from Columbia Law School at the same time. They married in 1978 and moved to California in 1983.

“What a lovely surprise it was to be asked to serve as the Gala’s Honorary Chairs,” says Meryl. “George and I are touched, and are looking forward to helping raise even more money for Carlsbad’s kids and the meaningful programs the Club offers.”

Meryl is a partner of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. Focusing on securities and merger and acquisition and other complex business litigation, she represents companies, directors and officers, and accounting and investment firms in cases in federal and state courts throughout the country. She has been recognized as a leading securities litigator not only in California, but nationally as well. Meryl is also active in many community and professional organizations.

“We are so pleased to honor this couple who have given so much to the Club and youth, “ said Gala Co-Chairs Teresa King, Barbi Nelson, and Viola Wheelihan. “This recognition is long overdue, and is well deserved!”

The “Young at Heart” Gala will take place at Omni Resort La Costa on Saturday, September 29, at 6:00 pm. More than 500 business and community leaders are expected to attend this “social event of the season,” complete with lavish cuisine, lively entertainment provided by Bonnie Foster Productions, and exhilarating silent, platinum and live auctions. The event is projected to raise $300,000 in support of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Carlsbad’s impactful programs. Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information, please contact Pat Maldi at 760.444.4893, email pat@bgccarlsbad.org, or visit www.bgccarlsbad.org