Honor A Hero, Hire A Vet Job and Resource Fair connects veterans returning to civilian life with employers with job openings.

EVENT: 11/9/18 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. to be held at the North County Coastal Career Center located at 1949 Avenida del Oro, Oceanside, CA 92056.

Employers, government agencies, and community organizations will be on hand to assist veterans in finding jobs, training and other resources. Job seekers come dressed to impress to make that invaluable first impression.

For any questions, contact the Local Veterans’ Employment Representative, George Haith.

Phone: 760-414-3517

Email: George.Haith@edd.ca.gov

—

Sponsored by the California Employment Development Department (EDD) in partnership with Interfaith Community Services and KRA, the event is free and open to the public.