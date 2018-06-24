Homicide Investigation – Vista

VISTA, CA — A man was found dying in an apartment in Vista Sunday, and deputies arrested a suspect.

Sergio Orozco, 26, of Vista, was taken into custody soon after deputies responded to the death, San Diego sheriff’s Lt. Rich Williams said.

Just before 4 a.m., nearby residents called 911 to report seeing a “man down” inside an apartment in the 100 block of Hill Drive, Williams said.

Deputies found a man lying unresponsive on the floor of the apartment.

He was described as “seriously injured” and had “visible injuries to his upper body,” but no further details about the injuries were released.

Firefighters tried unsuccessfully to revive the man, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, Williams said.

Around the same time, a driver struck two parked cars and a fence on Grapevine Road near Jonathon Street, a block south of Hill Drive.

The driver, late identified as Orozco, fled when deputies responded to that incident, and was ultimately captured and detained as a person of interest in the death investigation, according to Williams.

Orozco was being held without bail at the Vista Detention Center on suspicion of murder.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office was to conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death, Williams said. The victim has not yet been identified.

Deputies asked anyone with information on the incident to call sheriff’s homicide investigators at (858) 974-2321 / after hours at (858) 565- 5200. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can also call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.