Homicide Investigation Update Update

VICTIM: Della Astorga, age 69
SUSPECT: Alfredo Astorga, age 76
Just before 1:00 p.m. on Sunday February 18th, deputies from the Vista Sheriff’s Station responded to a 9-1-1 call regarding a possible shooting at 855 Warmlands Avenue, in Vista. The 9-1-1 caller told dispatchers that he lived at that address and someone had been shot there. When deputies arrived, they found an adult female and an adult male deceased inside the home.
The Sheriff’s Homicide Detail was called to the scene and assumed investigative responsibility.Detectives obtained a search warrant for the residence and along with Sheriff’s Crime Lab personnel, recovered items of evidence from within the home. The bodies of sixty-nine-year-old Della Astorga, and her husband, seventy-six-year-old Alfredo Astorga were found inside their home.
The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the decedents, notified the next of kin, and provided preliminary autopsy results. Della Astorga’s cause of death was gunshot wounds; her manner of death has been ruled a homicide. Alfredo Astorga’s cause of death was a gunshot wound; his manner of death has been ruled a suicide.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Detail at (858) 974-2321/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 and be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.