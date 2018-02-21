Homicide Investigation Update Update

VICTIM: Della Astorga, age 69

SUSPECT: Alfredo Astorga, age 76

Just before 1:00 p.m. on Sunday February 18th, deputies from the Vista Sh eriff’s Station re sponded to a 9-1-1 call regarding a possible shooting at 855 Warmlands Avenue, in Vista . The 9-1-1 caller told dispatchers that he lived at that address and someone had been shot there . When deputies arrived, they found an adult female and an adult male deceased inside the home .

The Sheriff’s Homicide Detail was called to the scene and assumed investigative responsibility.Detectives obtained a search warrant for the residence and along with Sheriff’s Crime Lab personnel, recovered items of evidence from within the home . The bodies of sixty- nine -year- old Della Astorga, and her husband, seventy- six -year-old Alfredo Astorga were found inside their home.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office has iden tif ied the decedents , notified the next of kin, and provided preliminary autopsy results. Della Astorga’s cause of death was gunshot wounds ; he r manner of death has been ruled a homicide. Alfredo Astorga’s cause of death was a gunshot wound ; h is manner of death has been ruled a suicide .

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Detail at (858) 974-2321/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 and be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.