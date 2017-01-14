Homicide Investigation South Melrose Drive

Just after 4:30 a.m. this morning, deputies from the Vista Station received a call to investigate a report of a person down, inside the apartment complex located at 1515 South Melrose Drive in the City of Vista. When deputies arrived they found a deceased Hispanic male adult with trauma to his body inside the complex’s laundry room.

Based on the circumstances surrounding the incident, the Sheriff’s Homicide Detail responded and took responsibility for the investigation. A motive for the homicide has not been determined.

Lieutenant Nelson will be on scene for interviews between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Detail at (858) 974- 2321/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 and be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.