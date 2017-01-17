Homicide Investigation – Escondido

LOCATION: 27600 Champagne Boulevard, Unincorporated Escondido CA

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office has completed the autopsy related to this investigation. The victim has been identified as San Diego County resident Antonia Herrera. The manner of death has been ruled a homicide. The remainder of the autopsy has been sealed.

Lieutenant Kenneth Nelson will be available for media inquiries at Sheriff’s Headquarters between 1:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. today.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Detail at (858) 974-2321/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 and be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.